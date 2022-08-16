Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,460,000 shares, a drop of 11.5% from the July 15th total of 2,780,000 shares. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 448,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.5 days.

In other Alignment Healthcare news, CEO John E. Kao sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.95, for a total value of $7,975,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,849,200 shares in the company, valued at $45,444,740. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO John E. Kao sold 25,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.04, for a total transaction of $335,806.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,539,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,156,892.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John E. Kao sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.95, for a total transaction of $7,975,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,849,200 shares in the company, valued at $45,444,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 772,667 shares of company stock worth $11,625,395. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Alignment Healthcare by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Alignment Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Alignment Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ALHC. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Bank of America raised shares of Alignment Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alignment Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALHC traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 624,388. Alignment Healthcare has a 52 week low of $6.14 and a 52 week high of $23.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.00.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.20. Alignment Healthcare had a negative net margin of 11.20% and a negative return on equity of 47.96%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alignment Healthcare will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform. It provides customized health care in the United States to seniors and those who need it through its Medicare advantage plans. The company owns Medicare advantage plans in the states of California, North Carolina, and Nevada.

