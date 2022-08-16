Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) Stock Price Down 7.3% Following Insider Selling

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Rating)’s share price fell 7.3% on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $15.20 and last traded at $15.20. 5,986 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 624,388 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.39.

Specifically, CEO John E. Kao sold 25,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.04, for a total transaction of $335,806.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,539,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,156,892.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO John E. Kao sold 25,752 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.04, for a total value of $335,806.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,539,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,156,892.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Warburg Pincus Partners Gp Llc sold 2,120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.16, for a total value of $34,259,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,648,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,684,365.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,892,667 shares of company stock worth $45,884,595 in the last three months. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ALHC shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Alignment Healthcare from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Alignment Healthcare from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Bank of America raised Alignment Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Alignment Healthcare from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alignment Healthcare has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.20.

Alignment Healthcare Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of -18.41 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.00.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.20. Alignment Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 47.96% and a negative net margin of 11.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.25) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alignment Healthcare

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 32,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alignment Healthcare

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform. It provides customized health care in the United States to seniors and those who need it through its Medicare advantage plans. The company owns Medicare advantage plans in the states of California, North Carolina, and Nevada.

