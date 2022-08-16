Alken Asset Management Ltd. Makes New Investment in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Alken Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000. Alibaba Group makes up approximately 0.2% of Alken Asset Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BABA. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 51.2% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,677 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,412 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,744,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 795 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 3,641 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. 17.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

NYSE BABA traded down $1.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $92.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 283,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,313,526. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.25. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $73.28 and a 52 week high of $186.26. The stock has a market cap of $246.09 billion, a PE ratio of 52.33, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.58.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $204.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.43 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 10.03%. Alibaba Group’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BABA. Bank of America reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $162.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Alibaba Group from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Mizuho dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Alibaba Group from $163.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Alibaba Group from $160.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alibaba Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.53.

About Alibaba Group

(Get Rating)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.