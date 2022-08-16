Alliance Global Partners Trims One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) Target Price to $7.50

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS – Get Rating) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Alliance Global Partners to $7.50 in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Alliance Global Partners’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 87.50% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of One Stop Systems in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

One Stop Systems Trading Down 2.4 %

OSS stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $4.00. The company had a trading volume of 18,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,798. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.66 million, a P/E ratio of 50.01 and a beta of 1.48. One Stop Systems has a 52-week low of $3.74 and a 52-week high of $6.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Insider Activity

One Stop Systems ( NASDAQ:OSS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $17.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.80 million. One Stop Systems had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 3.41%. As a group, research analysts forecast that One Stop Systems will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other One Stop Systems news, major shareholder Steve D. Cooper sold 10,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.95, for a total value of $39,800.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,744,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,839,435.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of One Stop Systems

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in One Stop Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in One Stop Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in One Stop Systems by 11.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 4,576 shares during the last quarter. Ayrton Capital LLC increased its stake in One Stop Systems by 72.7% in the first quarter. Ayrton Capital LLC now owns 49,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 20,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of One Stop Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $351,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.60% of the company’s stock.

About One Stop Systems

One Stop Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets high-performance computing modules and systems for edge deployments in the United States and internationally. Its systems are built using the graphical processing unit and solid-state flash technologies. The company provides custom servers, data acquisition platforms, compute accelerators, solid-state storage arrays, PCIe expansion products, and system I/O expansion systems, as well as edge optimized industrial and panel PCs.

See Also

