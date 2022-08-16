Alliance Global Partners Trims One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) Target Price to $7.50

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS – Get Rating) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Alliance Global Partners to $7.50 in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Alliance Global Partners’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 87.50% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of One Stop Systems in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.
One Stop Systems Trading Down 2.4 %
OSS stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $4.00. The company had a trading volume of 18,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,798. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.66 million, a P/E ratio of 50.01 and a beta of 1.48. One Stop Systems has a 52-week low of $3.74 and a 52-week high of $6.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
Insider Activity
In other One Stop Systems news, major shareholder Steve D. Cooper sold 10,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.95, for a total value of $39,800.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,744,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,839,435.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of One Stop Systems
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in One Stop Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in One Stop Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in One Stop Systems by 11.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 4,576 shares during the last quarter. Ayrton Capital LLC increased its stake in One Stop Systems by 72.7% in the first quarter. Ayrton Capital LLC now owns 49,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 20,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of One Stop Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $351,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.60% of the company’s stock.
About One Stop Systems
One Stop Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets high-performance computing modules and systems for edge deployments in the United States and internationally. Its systems are built using the graphical processing unit and solid-state flash technologies. The company provides custom servers, data acquisition platforms, compute accelerators, solid-state storage arrays, PCIe expansion products, and system I/O expansion systems, as well as edge optimized industrial and panel PCs.
