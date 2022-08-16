AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF (NYSEARCA:AZBL) Shares Sold by Allianz Investment Management U.S. LLC

Allianz Investment Management U.S. LLC reduced its stake in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF (NYSEARCA:AZBL – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 191,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,900 shares during the period. AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF makes up about 0.4% of Allianz Investment Management U.S. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Allianz Investment Management U.S. LLC owned about 27.42% of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF worth $5,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Compass Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF by 22.7% in the first quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC now owns 55,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 10,282 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,028,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 36,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares during the last quarter.

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:AZBL traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $27.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,274. AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF has a 52-week low of $26.03 and a 52-week high of $27.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.64 and a 200-day moving average of $26.71.

