Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) Short Interest Update

Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 171,700 shares, a decline of 9.8% from the July 15th total of 190,400 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days.

Institutional Trading of Allied Motion Technologies

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMOT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Allied Motion Technologies by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 594,989 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,754,000 after acquiring an additional 3,617 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Allied Motion Technologies by 4.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 261,622 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,975,000 after acquiring an additional 11,900 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Allied Motion Technologies by 137.4% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 234,270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,991,000 after acquiring an additional 135,606 shares during the last quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC boosted its holdings in Allied Motion Technologies by 4.8% in the second quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 228,807 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,226,000 after acquiring an additional 10,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Allied Motion Technologies by 0.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 216,543 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,946,000 after acquiring an additional 2,008 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMOT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Allied Motion Technologies to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Allied Motion Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th.

Allied Motion Technologies Price Performance

Allied Motion Technologies stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.86. 71,636 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,572. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.82 and a 200 day moving average of $27.98. Allied Motion Technologies has a 1-year low of $21.14 and a 1-year high of $44.70. The company has a market capitalization of $573.04 million, a PE ratio of 36.97 and a beta of 1.61.

Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11. Allied Motion Technologies had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 3.34%. The firm had revenue of $122.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Allied Motion Technologies will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Allied Motion Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Allied Motion Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 10.31%.

About Allied Motion Technologies

Allied Motion Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems that are used in a range of industries worldwide. The company offers brush and brushless DC motors, brushless servo and torque motors, coreless DC motors, integrated brushless motor-drives, gearmotors, gearing, modular digital servo drives, motion controllers, optical encoders, active, and passive filters.

