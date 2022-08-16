ALLY (ALY) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.57 Million

ALLY (ALY) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. Over the last week, ALLY has traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ALLY coin can now be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. ALLY has a total market capitalization of $1.57 million and approximately $13,099.00 worth of ALLY was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24,153.57 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004139 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003967 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004137 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004166 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002117 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.92 or 0.00127994 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.71 or 0.00036063 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.93 or 0.00065968 BTC.

About ALLY

ALY is a coin. It was first traded on September 19th, 2019. ALLY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,300,000,000 coins. ALLY’s official Twitter account is @getally_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. ALLY’s official website is getally.io.

Buying and Selling ALLY

According to CryptoCompare, “Ally is focused on providing users the most secure and decentralized online communication solution. With private P2P chats, group chats, broadcast channels, ephemeral messaging, and crypto transfers, Ally offers a multitude of features to ensure users have the richest experience possible. As the first dApp built on Skrumble Network’s public blockchain, Ally is primed to be the go-to communication application for managing crypto communities, discussing sensitive political matters, and exploring a variety of fun and engaging topics. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ALLY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ALLY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ALLY using one of the exchanges listed above.

