Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Shares Gap Up to $35.67

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $35.67, but opened at $37.35. Ally Financial shares last traded at $35.92, with a volume of 55,034 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Ally Financial to $55.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Compass Point dropped their price target on Ally Financial to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Ally Financial from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered Ally Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.64.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

Ally Financial Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.34 and a 200-day moving average of $40.56. The firm has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Ally Financial Announces Dividend

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.19). Ally Financial had a net margin of 29.79% and a return on equity of 20.99%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.29%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,749,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $380,424,000 after acquiring an additional 281,795 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Ally Financial by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,513,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $283,226,000 after purchasing an additional 30,005 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Ally Financial by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,035,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,433,000 after purchasing an additional 320,049 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Ally Financial by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,171,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $198,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236,136 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Ally Financial by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,752,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,170,000 after purchasing an additional 107,791 shares during the period. 94.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ally Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.