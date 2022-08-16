Alpha Growth (LON:ALGW) Trading Down 2.6%

Alpha Growth plc (LON:ALGW – Get Rating) shares were down 2.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.83 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.90 ($0.02). Approximately 1,138,812 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 1,775,772 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.95 ($0.02).

Alpha Growth Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £8.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1.96.

About Alpha Growth

Alpha Growth plc focuses on providing advisory services, strategies, performance monitoring, and analytical services to holders of senior life settlement assets in North America. The company also involved in the fund management and insurance businesses. Alpha Growth plc was incorporated in 2015 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

