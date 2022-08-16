Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTSW) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTSW – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,400 shares, a growth of 18.6% from the July 15th total of 17,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 71,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alpha Tau Medical

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. purchased a new stake in Alpha Tau Medical in the first quarter worth approximately $590,000. Robotti Robert purchased a new stake in Alpha Tau Medical in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Privium Fund Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Alpha Tau Medical in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Alpha Tau Medical in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Atalaya Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Alpha Tau Medical in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000.

Alpha Tau Medical Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of DRTSW traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $0.60. 9,007 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 159,245. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.64. Alpha Tau Medical has a one year low of $0.34 and a one year high of $1.06.

About Alpha Tau Medical

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd., a clinical-stage oncology therapeutics company, engages in research, development, and commercialization of diffusing alpha-emitters radiation therapy (Alpha DaRT) for the treatment of solid cancer In Israel and the United States. Its Alpha-DaRT technology used in clinical trials for skin, oral, pancreatic, and breast cancers; and preclinical studies for hepatic cell carcinoma, lung, and prostate cancers.

