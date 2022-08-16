Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Holdings Cut by LS Investment Advisors LLC

LS Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,782 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 173 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 3.9% of LS Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $24,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 492,443.2% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,476,943 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after acquiring an additional 6,475,628 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $2,249,092,000. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 62.0% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 890,592 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,577,008,000 after buying an additional 340,733 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 20,160.8% during the fourth quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 240,901 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,848,000 after buying an additional 239,712 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,196,177 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,545,866,000 after buying an additional 205,225 shares during the period. 31.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of GOOG stock traded down $0.29 on Tuesday, reaching $122.59. 507,157 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,354,964. The company has a market cap of $1.61 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $156.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.81. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.21 and a 1 year high of $152.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $26.24 by ($25.03). Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $27.26 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on GOOG. Itau BBA Securities began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $143.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $157.50 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $187.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.40.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total transaction of $47,666.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,346,575.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 13,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.72 per share, for a total transaction of $456,164.16. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 593,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,009,515.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total transaction of $47,666.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 565 shares in the company, valued at $1,346,575.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 42,852 shares of company stock valued at $15,750,955. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

