Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) Short Interest Up 10.5% in July

Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,860,000 shares, a growth of 10.5% from the July 15th total of 4,400,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,510,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Altimmune Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ALT traded up $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.86. 19,896 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,677,873. Altimmune has a 12 month low of $3.83 and a 12 month high of $18.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.29 and a 200-day moving average of $7.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $771.91 million, a P/E ratio of -7.83 and a beta of 0.48.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.03. Altimmune had a negative net margin of 2,788.75% and a negative return on equity of 47.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.40) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Altimmune will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CEO Vipin K. Garg sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total transaction of $225,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,912,648.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Director Diane Jorkasky sold 17,610 shares of Altimmune stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total transaction of $206,917.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Vipin K. Garg sold 15,000 shares of Altimmune stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total transaction of $225,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 259,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,912,648.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 112,588 shares of company stock valued at $1,392,554. Company insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altimmune by 184.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,295,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490,012 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Altimmune by 4.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,816,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,065,000 after purchasing an additional 83,160 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Altimmune by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,181,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,820,000 after purchasing an additional 225,799 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Altimmune by 877.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,066,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,768,000 after purchasing an additional 957,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altimmune in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,999,000. Institutional investors own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Altimmune in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Altimmune in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Altimmune from $34.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Altimmune to $27.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Altimmune from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.83.

About Altimmune

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for obesity and liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate, pemvidutide (proposed INN, formerly known as ALT-801), is a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is in Phase 1b trial for the treatment of obesity and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

