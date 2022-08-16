Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) Hits New 1-Year High at $19.00

Shares of Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $19.00 and last traded at $18.23, with a volume of 55992 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.54.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ALT shares. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Altimmune to $27.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Altimmune from $34.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Altimmune in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Altimmune from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Altimmune in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.83.

Altimmune Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $736.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.63 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.91.

Insider Transactions at Altimmune

Altimmune ( NASDAQ:ALT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.03. Altimmune had a negative return on equity of 47.54% and a negative net margin of 2,788.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.40) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Altimmune, Inc. will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Vipin K. Garg sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total value of $225,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 259,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,912,648.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Altimmune news, CEO Vipin K. Garg sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total transaction of $225,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,804 shares in the company, valued at $3,912,648.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider M Scot Roberts sold 5,462 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $65,544.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $212,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 112,588 shares of company stock valued at $1,392,554. 3.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Altimmune

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Altimmune in the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Altimmune in the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,999,000. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new stake in Altimmune in the 2nd quarter valued at about $229,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Altimmune by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 99,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after buying an additional 9,880 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Altimmune in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,126,000. 88.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Altimmune Company Profile

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for obesity and liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate, pemvidutide (proposed INN, formerly known as ALT-801), is a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is in Phase 1b trial for the treatment of obesity and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

