American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) Short Interest Update

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,270,000 shares, a decline of 8.5% from the July 15th total of 5,760,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days. Approximately 4.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of American Axle & Manufacturing

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new stake in American Axle & Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in American Axle & Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 703.4% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,886 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 7,780 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing during the second quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing during the first quarter worth $88,000. 91.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.50.

American Axle & Manufacturing Price Performance

AXL opened at $11.43 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.47. American Axle & Manufacturing has a 52-week low of $6.36 and a 52-week high of $11.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.99. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 2.13.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.12. American Axle & Manufacturing had a negative net margin of 0.47% and a positive return on equity of 12.32%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that American Axle & Manufacturing will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

American Axle & Manufacturing Company Profile

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming technologies that supports electric, hybrid, and internal combustion vehicles in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, and Europe.

