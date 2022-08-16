American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Stock Price Up 7.1%

Shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) rose 7.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $13.82 and last traded at $13.81. Approximately 289,514 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 4,863,275 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.89.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AEO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Citigroup cut shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $19.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of American Eagle Outfitters from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

American Eagle Outfitters Trading Up 8.8 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.99 and its 200-day moving average is $15.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.74.

American Eagle Outfitters Announces Dividend

American Eagle Outfitters ( NYSE:AEO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The apparel retailer reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 28.05%. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is presently 41.62%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Noel Joseph Spiegel acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $240,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 31,932 shares of company stock valued at $379,435. 8.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Eagle Outfitters

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 81,461 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the second quarter worth $135,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the second quarter worth $564,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 49.9% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 931,041 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $10,409,000 after buying an additional 309,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cartenna Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the second quarter worth $3,354,000.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

