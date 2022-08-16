American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) Price Target Increased to $107.00 by Analysts at Evercore ISI

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) had its target price raised by analysts at Evercore ISI to $107.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Evercore ISI’s price target points to a potential upside of 2.33% from the stock’s current price.

AEP has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $99.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on American Electric Power from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on American Electric Power from $113.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.29.

American Electric Power Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of AEP traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $104.56. The stock had a trading volume of 2,056,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,979,861. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.51. American Electric Power has a 12 month low of $80.22 and a 12 month high of $104.81. The company has a market capitalization of $53.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.35.

Insider Activity

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 14.39%. American Electric Power’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that American Electric Power will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Charles E. Zebula sold 1,902 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.05, for a total value of $188,393.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,796,172.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other American Electric Power news, EVP Therace Risch sold 5,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total transaction of $545,525.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $844,182.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles E. Zebula sold 1,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.05, for a total value of $188,393.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,796,172.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Electric Power

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AEP. American Research & Management Co. lifted its position in American Electric Power by 100.0% in the first quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in American Electric Power by 1,288.9% in the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.26% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Stories

