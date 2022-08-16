American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) Short Interest Update

American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 822,400 shares, a drop of 18.6% from the July 15th total of 1,010,000 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 377,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AFG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a report on Friday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $147.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on American Financial Group to $178.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th.

Get American Financial Group alerts:

Insider Activity at American Financial Group

In other American Financial Group news, Director Terry S. Jacobs sold 293 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $41,028.79. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $959,205.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

American Financial Group Stock Performance

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AFG. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 116.9% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in American Financial Group by 5,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 220 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 183.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of American Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 64.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of American Financial Group stock traded up $1.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $135.69. The company had a trading volume of 4,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,679. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.18. The stock has a market cap of $11.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. American Financial Group has a 12-month low of $122.71 and a 12-month high of $152.29.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.61. American Financial Group had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 23.56%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.39 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that American Financial Group will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Financial Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 18.51%.

About American Financial Group

(Get Rating)

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.