American Green, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ERBB) Short Interest Update

American Green, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ERBB – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 86,400 shares, a drop of 23.5% from the July 15th total of 112,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,123,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
American Green Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS ERBB remained flat at $0.00 during trading hours on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 3,785,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,566,458. American Green has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.01.
