American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.31–$0.24 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $145.10 million-$148.10 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $151.24 million.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on APEI. Barrington Research dropped their target price on shares of American Public Education from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on American Public Education from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. TheStreet downgraded American Public Education from a c rating to a d rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut American Public Education from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

Shares of American Public Education stock opened at $11.90 on Tuesday. American Public Education has a 1-year low of $11.85 and a 1-year high of $28.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

American Public Education ( NASDAQ:APEI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $1.78. American Public Education had a positive return on equity of 2.66% and a negative net margin of 17.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Public Education will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Public Education in the first quarter worth about $108,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in American Public Education by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 2,995 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of American Public Education by 10.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Public Education in the first quarter worth $239,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Public Education during the second quarter worth $249,000. Institutional investors own 96.55% of the company’s stock.

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates through three segments: American Public University System, Rasmussen University, and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 130 degree programs and 111 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

