Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Short Interest Down 13.7% in July

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 789,900 shares, a decrease of 13.7% from the July 15th total of 915,500 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 652,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ameriprise Financial

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Ameriprise Financial by 1,166.6% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 312,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,358,000 after buying an additional 288,145 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 5.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 230,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,817,000 after purchasing an additional 12,262 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the second quarter valued at $357,000. Centiva Capital LP grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 41.2% in the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 4,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 17.3% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,381,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:AMP traded up $2.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $288.91. 9,336 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 639,217. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $250.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $273.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Ameriprise Financial has a 1 year low of $219.99 and a 1 year high of $332.37.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.82 by ($0.01). Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 53.86% and a net margin of 23.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.27 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial will post 24.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 18.01%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $364.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $325.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $311.78.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

