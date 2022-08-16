Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Announces $1.94 Quarterly Dividend

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 3rd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of 1.94 per share by the medical research company on Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th.

Amgen has increased its dividend payment by an average of 10.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 11 years. Amgen has a payout ratio of 41.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Amgen to earn $19.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $7.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.5%.

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $251.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $134.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $244.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $240.96. Amgen has a fifty-two week low of $198.64 and a fifty-two week high of $258.45.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.40 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 218.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amgen will post 17.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,501 shares in the company, valued at $1,375,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 100,722 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $24,372,000 after acquiring an additional 3,633 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at $10,955,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in Amgen by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 6,296 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,867 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 660.6% during the first quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 91,605 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $22,152,000 after purchasing an additional 79,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 9.4% during the first quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. 79.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AMGN shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Amgen from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Atlantic Securities decreased their target price on Amgen from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Amgen from $224.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Amgen from $239.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Amgen from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amgen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $245.14.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

