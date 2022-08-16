AMMO (NASDAQ:POWW) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of AMMO, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWW – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday after Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on the stock from $12.00 to $9.00. The stock had previously closed at $5.40, but opened at $4.94. AMMO shares last traded at $4.63, with a volume of 58,073 shares traded.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AMMO

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in POWW. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in AMMO in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in AMMO in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in AMMO by 155.7% in the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 8,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 5,370 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in AMMO in the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in AMMO in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. 33.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AMMO alerts:

AMMO Trading Down 16.1 %

The company has a market cap of $528.15 million, a PE ratio of 17.42 and a beta of 0.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.60 and its 200 day moving average is $4.47.

About AMMO

AMMO ( NASDAQ:POWW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. AMMO had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The business had revenue of $70.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AMMO, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

AMMO, Inc designs, produces, and markets ammunition and ammunition component products for sport and recreational shooters, hunters, individuals seeking home or personal protection, manufacturers, and law enforcement and military agencies. The company's products include STREAK Visual Ammunition that enables shooters to see the path of the bullets fired by them; and Stelth Subsonic ammunition primarily for suppressed firearms.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AMMO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMMO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.