Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) Lowered to D+ at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX – Get Rating) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report released on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays lowered their target price on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.9 %

AMRX opened at $3.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $968.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.18. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.88 and a 1-year high of $5.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.30 and a 200-day moving average of $3.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amneal Pharmaceuticals

Amneal Pharmaceuticals ( NYSE:AMRX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.19. The firm had revenue of $559.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $534.44 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 56.26% and a negative net margin of 6.29%. Amneal Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,515,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,258,000 after buying an additional 172,629 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 8,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,979 shares during the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC raised its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 22,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 3,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 3,145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.42% of the company’s stock.

About Amneal Pharmaceuticals

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

