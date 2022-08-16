Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Acquired by Jensen Investment Management Inc.

Jensen Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,840,772 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,165 shares during the period. Amphenol makes up about 1.0% of Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $138,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 124.9% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 497 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amphenol news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total value of $1,538,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,977,101. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 122,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.44, for a total transaction of $9,447,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total value of $1,538,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,977,101. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Amphenol Stock Down 0.1 %

APH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Amphenol in a report on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Amphenol from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Amphenol from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com raised Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Amphenol from $87.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.89.

NYSE:APH traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $79.56. 17,432 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,892,895. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.45. Amphenol Co. has a twelve month low of $61.67 and a twelve month high of $88.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $69.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.93. The firm has a market cap of $47.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.25.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. Amphenol had a return on equity of 27.28% and a net margin of 15.00%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is currently 27.97%.

Amphenol Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.