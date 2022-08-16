Ampleforth Price Tops $1.38 (AMPL)

Ampleforth (AMPL) traded 8.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. In the last week, Ampleforth has traded down 3% against the US dollar. One Ampleforth coin can now be purchased for about $1.38 or 0.00005732 BTC on exchanges. Ampleforth has a total market capitalization of $76.57 million and approximately $2.05 million worth of Ampleforth was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ampleforth Profile

Ampleforth is a coin. Its launch date was February 13th, 2018. Ampleforth’s total supply is 55,848,001 coins and its circulating supply is 55,683,140 coins. Ampleforth’s official Twitter account is @ampleforthorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ampleforth is www.ampleforth.org/#. The Reddit community for Ampleforth is /r/ampleforthcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ampleforth is www.ampleforth.org.

Buying and Selling Ampleforth

According to CryptoCompare, “Ampleforth is a digital-asset-protocol for smart commodity-money. The Ampleforth protocol receives exchange-rate information from trusted oracles and propagates that to holders of its units (Amples) by proportionally increasing or decreasing the number of tokens each individual holds. For traders, these changes in exchange-rate and quantity translate into changes in Ample’s market capitalization. Traders with short time horizons, especially those using automated or algorithmic approaches, will thus have to devise new strategies to trade Amples. Ultimately, unique trader behavior in response to the protocol’s incentives is expected to produce a step-function-like movement pattern with lower correlation to Bitcoin than existing digital assets. This makes Amples uniquely suited for the following near, medium, and long term uses. “

