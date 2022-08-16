Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Acquired by Horan Securities Inc.

Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 101.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 82 shares during the quarter. Horan Securities Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blossom Wealth Management increased its stake in Analog Devices by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 1,424 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. American National Bank increased its stake in Analog Devices by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in Analog Devices by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,395 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,701 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Financial boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 5,584 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 86.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $194.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.79.

In other news, Director Edward H. Frank sold 1,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.90, for a total transaction of $239,501.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,422.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director Edward H. Frank sold 1,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.90, for a total transaction of $239,501.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,422.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.34, for a total transaction of $1,192,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 78,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,347,331.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 26,236 shares of company stock valued at $4,360,291 in the last 90 days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:ADI opened at $179.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $93.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $158.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.38. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.50 and a 12-month high of $191.95.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 78.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. Research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.12%.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

