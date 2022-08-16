Analysts Set Partners Group Holding AG (OTCMKTS:PGPHF) Price Target at $1,317.00

Shares of Partners Group Holding AG (OTCMKTS:PGPHF – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1,317.00.

PGPHF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Partners Group from CHF 1,725 to CHF 1,500 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays cut their price objective on Partners Group from CHF 1,040 to CHF 990 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Societe Generale raised Partners Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th.

OTCMKTS PGPHF opened at $1,110.29 on Tuesday. Partners Group has a 1 year low of $847.58 and a 1 year high of $1,833.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $963.53 and its 200 day moving average is $1,119.18.

Partners Group Holding AG is a private equity firm specializing in direct, secondary, and primary investments across private equity, private real estate, private infrastructure, and private debt. The firm also makes fund of funds investments. It seeks to invest in distressed, special situations, later stage, mature, early venture, mid venture, late venture, industry consolidation, buyouts, recapitalizations, emerging growth, and seed capital.

