Analysts Set Superior Plus Corp. (OTCMKTS:SUUIF) PT at $14.00

Superior Plus Corp. (OTCMKTS:SUUIF – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.58.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SUUIF shares. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Superior Plus from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Superior Plus from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

Superior Plus stock opened at $8.68 on Tuesday. Superior Plus has a 52 week low of $8.10 and a 52 week high of $12.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.88 and a 200-day moving average of $9.21.

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution business. It operates through two segments, U.S. Propane Distribution and Canadian Propane Distribution. The U.S. Propane Distribution segment distributes and sells propane, heating oil, and other liquid fuels in the Northeast, Atlantic, the Southeast, the Midwest, and California.

