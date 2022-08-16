Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for August 16th (ABOS, ABX, AFIB, AIN, ARDS, DARK, GFM, GSK, HLN, MGPUF)

Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, August 16th:

Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Get Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc alerts:

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Fundamental Research. Fundamental Research currently has a C$30.00 target price on the stock.

Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB)

had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They currently have a $1.50 price target on the stock.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Alembic Global Advisors.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Maxim Group.

Darktrace (LON:DARK) had its underweight rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a GBX 320 ($3.87) price target on the stock.

Griffin Mining (LON:GFM) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They currently have a GBX 160 ($1.93) target price on the stock.

GSK (LON:GSK) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. The firm currently has a GBX 1,750 ($21.15) price target on the stock.

Haleon (LON:HLN) had its sector perform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a GBX 300 ($3.62) price target on the stock.

M&G (OTCMKTS:MGPUF) had its sell rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a $210.00 price target on the stock.

M&G (LON:MNG) had its underweight rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a GBX 210 ($2.54) price target on the stock.

Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 815 ($9.85) target price on the stock.

Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. Barclays PLC currently has a GBX 780 ($9.42) price target on the stock.

Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They currently have a GBX 750 ($9.06) target price on the stock.

Savannah Energy (LON:SAVE) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

The Sage Group (LON:SGE) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Senior (LON:SNR) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They currently have a GBX 160 ($1.93) target price on the stock.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX) had its underperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a £105 ($126.87) price target on the stock.

Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Fundamental Research. The firm currently has a C$10.23 price target on the stock.

Watches of Switzerland Group (LON:WOSG) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

WPP (LON:WPP) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They currently have a GBX 915 ($11.06) target price on the stock.

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.