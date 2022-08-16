Analyzing Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) & Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB)

Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY – Get Rating) and Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Oncolytics Biotech and Rallybio’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oncolytics Biotech N/A N/A -$20.99 million ($0.34) -3.90 Rallybio N/A N/A -$47.01 million ($1.84) -7.04

Rallybio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Oncolytics Biotech, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

2.1% of Oncolytics Biotech shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.9% of Rallybio shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Oncolytics Biotech shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.8% of Rallybio shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Oncolytics Biotech and Rallybio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oncolytics Biotech N/A -67.79% -53.53% Rallybio N/A -32.51% -31.21%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Oncolytics Biotech and Rallybio, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oncolytics Biotech 0 0 4 0 3.00 Rallybio 0 0 4 0 3.00

Oncolytics Biotech currently has a consensus price target of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 579.25%. Rallybio has a consensus price target of $31.33, suggesting a potential upside of 141.96%. Given Oncolytics Biotech’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Oncolytics Biotech is more favorable than Rallybio.

About Oncolytics Biotech

(Get Rating)

Oncolytics Biotech Inc., a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product is pelareorep, an intravenously delivered immunotherapeutic agent for the treatment of solid tumors and hematological malignancies. Oncolytics Biotech Inc. has a co-development agreement with Merck KGaA and Pfizer Inc. to co-develop pelareorep in combination with paclitaxel and avelumab, a human anti-PD-L1 antibody for the treatment of hormone receptor-positive/human epidermal growth factor 2-negative metastatic breast cancer; and PrECOG LLC. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Rallybio

(Get Rating)

Rallybio Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering, developing, manufacturing, and delivering therapies that enhance the lives of patients suffering from severe and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is RLYB212, a monoclonal anti-HPA-1a antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the prevention of fetal and neonatal alloimmune thrombocytopenia (FNAIT). The company is also developing RLYB211, a polyclonal anti-HPA-1a antibody that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the prevention of FNAIT; RLYB114, a pegylated complement factor 5 (C5)-targeted Affibody molecule in preclinical development for the treatment of complement-mediated ophthalmic diseases; and RLYB116, a subcutaneously administered inhibitor of C5 for the treatment of patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and generalized myasthenia gravis. Rallybio has collaboration with Exscientia for the development of small molecule therapeutics for rare diseases. Rallybio Corporation was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut.

