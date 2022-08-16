Anglo American plc (NGLOY) to Issue Dividend of $0.60 on September 30th

Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, August 13th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of 0.604 per share by the mining company on Friday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This is an increase from Anglo American’s previous dividend of $0.50.

Anglo American Trading Down 2.8 %

OTCMKTS NGLOY opened at $17.62 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Anglo American has a 52 week low of $14.76 and a 52 week high of $27.80.

Get Anglo American alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NGLOY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Liberum Capital downgraded Anglo American from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Anglo American from GBX 4,600 ($55.58) to GBX 4,200 ($50.75) in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Anglo American from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Clarkson Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Anglo American from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3,793.75.

About Anglo American

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.