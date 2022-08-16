Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Holdings Boosted by Academy Capital Management Inc. TX

Academy Capital Management Inc. TX boosted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 476,900 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,941 shares during the period. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV comprises 4.6% of Academy Capital Management Inc. TX’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Academy Capital Management Inc. TX’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $28,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 9,416 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 740 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA increased its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA now owns 1,500 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Bennicas & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Bennicas & Associates Inc. now owns 19,150 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Wealth Network Inc. boosted its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 4,140 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:BUD traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $54.55. 23,990 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,326,436. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.12. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a twelve month low of $50.59 and a twelve month high of $67.91. The company has a market capitalization of $108.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.08, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

A number of analysts have commented on BUD shares. Barclays lowered their price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €84.00 ($85.71) to €77.00 ($78.57) in a research report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €59.00 ($60.20) to €58.00 ($59.18) in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €54.00 ($55.10) to €52.00 ($53.06) in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €74.00 ($75.51) to €73.00 ($74.49) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.16.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

