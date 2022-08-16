AnimalGo 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $453,462.00 (GOM2)

AnimalGo (GOM2) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 16th. One AnimalGo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0141 or 0.00000059 BTC on exchanges. AnimalGo has a market capitalization of $13.60 million and $453,462.00 worth of AnimalGo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, AnimalGo has traded down 11.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,843.24 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004194 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003926 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004192 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004215 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002144 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.69 or 0.00128715 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.50 or 0.00035651 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.40 or 0.00068782 BTC.

About AnimalGo

AnimalGo is a coin. Its launch date was October 30th, 2019. AnimalGo’s total supply is 966,864,393 coins. AnimalGo’s official message board is animalgo.net. AnimalGo’s official website is animalgo.io.

Buying and Selling AnimalGo

According to CryptoCompare, “AnimalGo is a blockchain-based AI-compensated pet application. Through the mobile app, participants can communicate with people and establish relationships with companions and companion animals. Users communicate through images and posts about companion animals and receive various rewards depending on their contribution to the community. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AnimalGo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AnimalGo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AnimalGo using one of the exchanges listed above.

