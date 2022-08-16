Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) Short Interest Down 14.1% in July

Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 670,100 shares, a drop of 14.1% from the July 15th total of 779,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 76,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.8 days.

Anterix Stock Performance

Anterix stock traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.12. 262 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,888. Anterix has a 12-month low of $37.70 and a 12-month high of $66.55. The stock has a market cap of $911.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.03 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.38.

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.54). Anterix had a negative return on equity of 25.44% and a negative net margin of 3,957.07%. The business had revenue of $0.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Anterix will post -2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Anterix

In related news, insider Gena L. Ashe sold 5,680 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.87, for a total value of $243,501.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,470,955.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Anterix news, Chairman Morgan E. Obrien sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total transaction of $1,000,750.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 34,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,373,549.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Gena L. Ashe sold 5,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.87, for a total transaction of $243,501.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,312 shares in the company, valued at $1,470,955.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 3.53% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATEX. Stonehill Capital Management LLC raised its position in Anterix by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. Stonehill Capital Management LLC now owns 560,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,924,000 after acquiring an additional 208,373 shares during the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. grew its stake in Anterix by 13,957.1% during the first quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 98,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,123,000 after buying an additional 97,700 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Anterix by 134.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 67,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,907,000 after buying an additional 38,748 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Anterix by 166.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 61,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,626,000 after buying an additional 38,572 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Anterix by 28.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 113,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,668,000 after buying an additional 24,952 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

About Anterix

Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on commercializing its spectrum assets to enable the targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies, and solutions. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with coverage throughout the United States, Alaska, Hawaii, and Puerto Rico.

