Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Shares Gap Up to $38.92

Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $38.92, but opened at $40.20. Antero Resources shares last traded at $41.37, with a volume of 62,491 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on AR shares. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Antero Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Antero Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

Antero Resources Stock Up 4.8 %

The firm has a market cap of $12.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 3.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41.

Insider Activity

Antero Resources ( NYSE:AR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Antero Resources had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 19.52%. The business’s revenue was up 352.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Antero Resources Co. will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert J. Clark sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.17, for a total transaction of $200,850.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 71,227 shares in the company, valued at $2,861,188.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Antero Resources news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.80, for a total value of $34,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,747,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,028,729.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert J. Clark sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.17, for a total value of $200,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 71,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,861,188.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,041,701 shares of company stock worth $36,428,152 in the last three months. 5.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Antero Resources

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Antero Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Antero Resources by 63.5% during the 2nd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,040 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Antero Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Antero Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Antero Resources by 2,307.7% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.27% of the company’s stock.

About Antero Resources

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 502,000 net acres in the Appalachian Basin; and 174,000 net acres in the Upper Devonian Shale.

