APENFT (NFT) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $32.40 Million

APENFT (NFT) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 15th. One APENFT coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. APENFT has a total market cap of $175.69 million and $32.40 million worth of APENFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, APENFT has traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get APENFT alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24,111.36 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004148 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003951 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004145 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004200 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002121 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.81 or 0.00127763 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.65 or 0.00035875 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.93 or 0.00066088 BTC.

About APENFT

NFT is a coin. It launched on August 17th, 2020. APENFT’s total supply is 999,990,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 277,080,562,500,000 coins. APENFT’s official Twitter account is @apenftorg.

Buying and Selling APENFT

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT Protocol is a community-run protocol intended to power applications that support the creation, marketing and exchange of non-fungible tokens. NFT Protocol intends to deliver a decentralized platform with the tools to enable efficient markets for non-fungible tokens and their associated digital goods “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as APENFT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire APENFT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy APENFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for APENFT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for APENFT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.