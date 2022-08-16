Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Sold by Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,748 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMAT. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 67.3% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 251 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. 77.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 15,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total transaction of $1,294,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 93,169 shares in the company, valued at $8,040,484.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Applied Materials Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ AMAT opened at $109.78 on Tuesday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.67 and a 12 month high of $167.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $98.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.51.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.04). Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 57.17%. The business had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on AMAT. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Applied Materials from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $135.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.04.

Applied Materials Profile

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.