Apron Network Price Reaches $0.0035 (APN)

Apron Network (APN) traded down 7.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 16th. During the last seven days, Apron Network has traded 13.9% lower against the US dollar. One Apron Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0035 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges. Apron Network has a market capitalization of $331,809.47 and approximately $442,753.00 worth of Apron Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23,804.74 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004202 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003950 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004199 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004221 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002148 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.56 or 0.00128381 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.49 or 0.00035650 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.45 or 0.00069103 BTC.

Apron Network Profile

APN is a coin. Its genesis date was April 9th, 2021. Apron Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 93,500,000 coins. Apron Network’s official Twitter account is @apronofficial1.

Apron Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Apron is a decentralized platform that provides infrastructure services for DApp developers, DApp users, and operators. APN is the native token of Apron Network. The service provider obtains APN rewards through the services it provides. The long term stability of the system is maintained by the APN holder reward algorithm which introduces difficulty adjustments and reward attenuation mechanisms to stimulate real demand. “

