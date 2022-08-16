APx Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:APXI) Short Interest Update

APx Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:APXI – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a decrease of 9.9% from the July 15th total of 11,100 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On APx Acquisition Corp. I

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in APx Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter worth about $258,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new position in APx Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $499,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in APx Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter worth $499,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in APx Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter worth $684,000. Finally, Lynwood Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in APx Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter valued at $748,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

APx Acquisition Corp. I Price Performance

Shares of APx Acquisition Corp. I stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,381. APx Acquisition Corp. I has a 12-month low of $9.80 and a 12-month high of $10.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.02.

About APx Acquisition Corp. I

APx Acquisition Corp. I. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

