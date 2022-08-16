Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) Short Interest Up 6.3% in July

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,440,000 shares, an increase of 6.3% from the July 15th total of 6,060,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,830,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABR. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 4,938 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 795,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,567,000 after purchasing an additional 124,785 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,952 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Arbor Realty Trust from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Arbor Realty Trust from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st.

Arbor Realty Trust Stock Performance

Arbor Realty Trust Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:ABR traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.87. 39,304 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,471,907. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 42.12, a current ratio of 42.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.21. Arbor Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $12.18 and a 12 month high of $20.74.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.83%. This is a positive change from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.85%.

About Arbor Realty Trust

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

