Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.07) by $0.19, Fidelity Earnings reports.
Arcellx Stock Performance
NASDAQ ACLX opened at $19.24 on Tuesday. Arcellx has a 1 year low of $6.03 and a 1 year high of $26.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.02.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, major shareholder Enterprise Associates 15 New bought 312,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 6,745,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,924,192. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Institutional Trading of Arcellx
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ACLX. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Arcellx in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Arcellx in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Arcellx from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.50.
Arcellx Company Profile
Arcellx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is CART-ddBCMA, which is in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) multiple myeloma (MM).
