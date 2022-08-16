Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.07) by $0.19, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Arcellx Stock Performance

NASDAQ ACLX opened at $19.24 on Tuesday. Arcellx has a 1 year low of $6.03 and a 1 year high of $26.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.02.

Get Arcellx alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Enterprise Associates 15 New bought 312,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 6,745,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,924,192. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Institutional Trading of Arcellx

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Arcellx during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Arcellx during the 1st quarter valued at $332,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arcellx during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arcellx during the 1st quarter valued at $7,012,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arcellx during the 1st quarter valued at $6,151,000. 44.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ACLX. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Arcellx in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Arcellx in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Arcellx from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

Arcellx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arcellx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is CART-ddBCMA, which is in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) multiple myeloma (MM).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arcellx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcellx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.