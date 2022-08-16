Archaea Energy (NYSE:LFG) Shares Gap Up to $18.51

Archaea Energy Inc. (NYSE:LFG – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.51, but opened at $19.59. Archaea Energy shares last traded at $19.09, with a volume of 10,815 shares.

Separately, Barclays started coverage on Archaea Energy in a research note on Friday, June 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.80.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ares Management LLC bought a new stake in Archaea Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $273,151,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Archaea Energy by 195.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,101,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,806,000 after acquiring an additional 4,034,040 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Archaea Energy by 95.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,366,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,674,000 after acquiring an additional 3,593,418 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Archaea Energy by 73.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,803,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,085,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464,026 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Archaea Energy by 174.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,726,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,876,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368,528 shares during the period. 55.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Archaea Energy Inc operates as a renewable natural gas (RNG) and renewable electricity producer in the United States. It owns and operates a diversified portfolio of 23 landfill gas recovery and processing projects across 12 states, including 13 projects that collectively generate approximately 177.3 MW of electric capacity and 10 projects that have capacity to produce approximately 27,480 million of British thermal units per day of pipeline-quality RNG.

