Archaea Energy (NYSE:LFG) Shares Gap Up to $18.51

Archaea Energy Inc. (NYSE:LFG – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.51, but opened at $19.59. Archaea Energy shares last traded at $19.09, with a volume of 10,815 shares.
Separately, Barclays started coverage on Archaea Energy in a research note on Friday, June 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.80.
Archaea Energy Trading Up 2.8 %
The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.67.
Archaea Energy Inc operates as a renewable natural gas (RNG) and renewable electricity producer in the United States. It owns and operates a diversified portfolio of 23 landfill gas recovery and processing projects across 12 states, including 13 projects that collectively generate approximately 177.3 MW of electric capacity and 10 projects that have capacity to produce approximately 27,480 million of British thermal units per day of pipeline-quality RNG.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Archaea Energy (LFG)
