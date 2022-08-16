Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,440,000 shares, an increase of 10.8% from the July 15th total of 1,300,000 shares. Currently, 5.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 837,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACRE. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate in the first quarter worth $50,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Ares Commercial Real Estate in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate during the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate during the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ares Commercial Real Estate in the first quarter worth about $97,000. 46.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ACRE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $16.50 to $15.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate to $14.50 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Stock Up 0.6 %

Ares Commercial Real Estate Cuts Dividend

ACRE stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.92. The stock had a trading volume of 2,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 549,468. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $757.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 1.24. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a 52-week low of $11.18 and a 52-week high of $16.48.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio is presently 118.92%.

About Ares Commercial Real Estate

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and related investments in the United States. The company provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of CRE properties. It originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt products, mezzanine loans, real estate preferred equity investments, and other CRE investments, including commercial mortgage backed securities.

Featured Stories

