Aridis Pharmaceuticals’ (ARDS) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Maxim Group

Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Maxim Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,416. The company has a market capitalization of $35.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.49 and its 200-day moving average is $1.55. Aridis Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.88 and a 12-month high of $4.34.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aridis Pharmaceuticals will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Aridis Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 524,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 16,785 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Aridis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in Aridis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Minot Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aridis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $88,000. 7.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies (mAb) to treat life-threatening infections. Its lead product candidate is AR-301, a fully human mAb of immunoglobulin 1 (IgG1) that is in Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of lung infections resulting from S.

