Aridis Pharmaceuticals’ (ARDS) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Maxim Group

Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Maxim Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.
Aridis Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 8.7 %
Aridis Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,416. The company has a market capitalization of $35.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.49 and its 200-day moving average is $1.55. Aridis Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.88 and a 12-month high of $4.34.
Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aridis Pharmaceuticals will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Aridis Pharmaceuticals
Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies (mAb) to treat life-threatening infections. Its lead product candidate is AR-301, a fully human mAb of immunoglobulin 1 (IgG1) that is in Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of lung infections resulting from S.
