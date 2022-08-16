Arionum Market Capitalization Hits $12,000.08 (ARO)

Arionum (ARO) traded 59.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. In the last week, Arionum has traded 59.9% lower against the dollar. Arionum has a market capitalization of $12,000.08 and approximately $26.00 worth of Arionum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arionum coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Arionum alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,959.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,881.72 or 0.07853813 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0851 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.14 or 0.00167517 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00021618 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.18 or 0.00255346 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $172.29 or 0.00719111 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $136.86 or 0.00571237 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00005340 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

About Arionum

ARO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. Arionum’s total supply is 545,399,000 coins and its circulating supply is 159,429,300 coins. The official website for Arionum is www.arionum.com. The Reddit community for Arionum is https://reddit.com/r/Arionum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Arionum’s official Twitter account is @ArionumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. Arionum’s official message board is forum.arionum.com.

Buying and Selling Arionum

According to CryptoCompare, “Arionum offers a secure electronic payments system that makes it easy to integrate with new and existing PHP applications. Web developers who already understand PHP can easily build new blockchain-based applications or integrate Arionum into their existing applications. Arionum is able to autoscale without degraded performance. It offers a fixed 0.25% fee on all transactions (max 10 ARO) and has a dynamic transaction limit per block allowing it to keep up with a growing number of transactions. Arionum has no pre-mined coins, an 8-year mining period, no developer fees, and a unique HYBRID mining system that shares rewards with CPU miners, GPU miners, and masternodes. One of the main advantages of Arionum is that it was fully coded from scratch in PHP, one of the most popular programming languages in the world. Any PHP developer in the world can now create apps on top of the blockchain using the tools they are already familiar with. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arionum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arionum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arionum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Arionum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arionum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.