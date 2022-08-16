ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Holdings Decreased by Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 34.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,061 shares during the quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $1,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ARKK. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. increased its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. now owns 58,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,848,000 after purchasing an additional 7,890 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 8,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 8,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 97.6% in the 1st quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 13,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 6,452 shares in the last quarter.

ARK Innovation ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:ARKK opened at $52.19 on Tuesday. ARK Innovation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.10 and a fifty-two week high of $126.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.38.

