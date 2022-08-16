Arkle Resources (LON:ARK) Shares Down 3.3%

Arkle Resources PLC (LON:ARK – Get Rating) shares fell 3.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.71 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.73 ($0.01). 100,745 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 1,096,452 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.75 ($0.01).

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 0.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.25.

Arkle Resources PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral resources in Ireland. It explores for gold, zinc, and lead deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Mine River gold project that comprises 5 licenses covering an area of approximately 214 square kilometers in Wicklow and Wexford counties; the Inishowen gold project, which consists of two licenses covering an area of 84 square kilometers located on the Inishowen peninsula in Donegal County; and the Ladyswell project, which consists two licenses covering an area of 43 square kilometers in West Cork County.

