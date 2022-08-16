Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.17–$0.10 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $125.00 million-$135.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $124.39 million.
Arlo Technologies Price Performance
ARLO stock opened at $7.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.79. Arlo Technologies has a 12 month low of $5.52 and a 12 month high of $11.79.
Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $118.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.37 million. Arlo Technologies had a negative net margin of 8.44% and a negative return on equity of 38.13%. The company’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.28) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Arlo Technologies will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arlo Technologies
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARLO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies by 239.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,013,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,981,000 after buying an additional 714,843 shares during the last quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC grew its position in Arlo Technologies by 90.7% in the first quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,030,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,134,000 after acquiring an additional 490,287 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Arlo Technologies by 211.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 506,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,483,000 after purchasing an additional 343,700 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC raised its stake in Arlo Technologies by 11.3% in the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 2,748,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,355,000 after buying an additional 278,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,726,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,758,000 after purchasing an additional 144,979 shares during the last quarter. 69.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Arlo Technologies Company Profile
Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It combines an intelligent cloud infrastructure and mobile app with various smart connected devices. The company offers Arlo essential indoor camera; Arlo Go 2 LTE/Wi-Fi security camera; Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allows users to monitor their surroundings; and Arlo Go, an LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile security.
