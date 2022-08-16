Armor Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 36,877 Shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Armor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 386,964 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,877 shares during the period. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF accounts for 4.6% of Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $8,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QYLD. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 7.5% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 987 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Fluent Financial LLC increased its position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 7.6% during the first quarter. Fluent Financial LLC now owns 19,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 32.4% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 154,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,254,000 after purchasing an additional 37,925 shares during the period. Finally, Milestone Advisory Partners increased its holdings in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 16.8% in the first quarter. Milestone Advisory Partners now owns 60,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 8,770 shares during the period.

Get Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF alerts:

Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:QYLD opened at $18.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.16. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a 12-month low of $16.82 and a 12-month high of $23.15.

Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 19th were issued a $0.181 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 18th. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.74%. This is a positive change from Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QYLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.