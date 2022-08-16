Armor Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Armor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 32.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,804 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,333 shares during the quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHE. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 9,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 7,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 30,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 10,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Finally, Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 27,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

SCHE traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.65. 11,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,969,583. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.66. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $24.04 and a 52-week high of $32.32.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

